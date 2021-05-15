Cyclone Tauktae: CM Sindh declares emergency In All Provincial Districts

Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Murad Ali Shah has on Saturday (today) declared an emergency all over Sindh amidst the cyclone Tauktae, which is expected to bring a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’.

CM Sindh presided over a meeting today and warned of an emergency as cyclone Tauktae can bring severe gusty winds and thunderstorm.

“A control room should be established at the chief secretary’s office to keep close coordination with all the districts, in respect of their requirements and giving them necessary instruction on behalf of the government,” he said.

During the meeting, the Director of the Pakistan Meteorological Department said there was a generic term for a non-frontal anti-clockwise rotating weather system, with surface winds ranging from 34 to 47 knots.

The Sindh chief minister was told that cyclones in Pakistan and South Asia caused different kinds of disturbances. “Gusty winds and damage in detaching fruit from the tree is caused when a depression develops a pressure of 996 hPa/mb with a wind speed of 22 to 27 knots,” read the press release.

“When deep depression with a pressure of 986-995 hPa/mb develops with a wind speed of 28 to 33 knots negligible damages are caused to houses, fruit trees, some crops and caravans. When the cyclonic storm has a pressure of 971-970 hPa/mb along with a wind speed of 34-47 knots it causes minor damages to houses and significant damage to signboards, trees and small crafts,” added the press release.

According to weather reports, Cyclone Tauktae, which is currently centred over Lakshadweep in India, could have a wind speed of 150 to 160 kmph by Monday (May 17).

Heavy rain lashed the Indian state of Kerala as the country’s met office issued a red alert in five districts of the region.

Cyclone Tauktae is expected to make landfall on the western coast of India.

Pakistan ‘Not Under Threat’: PMD

PMD’s Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi said that none of Pakistan coastal area is under any threat. However, Fishermen of Sindh’s coastal area were advised to remain alert and skirt going into the deep sea.

After the cyclone alert, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority in a statement scared all the relevant deputy commissioners to take precautionary measures and to educate people of the coastal belt.