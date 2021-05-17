Double Click 970×250

Karachi Sizzling With Extreme Heat With Mercury Rising Above 41°C

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 02:16 pm
Adsense 300×600
Karachi Sizzling With Extreme Heat With Mercury Rising Above 41°C

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that last night was the hottest night in Karachi since 2015.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature recorded in Karachi on May 8, 2015, was 34 degrees and last night the minimum temperature was recorded at 32.5 degrees.

Today, at 1 o’clock the temperature was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius and the Heat index or the feel-like temperature even soared to 42 degrees, humidity in the air also recorded extremely low at 10%,

The city is experiencing hot and gusty northeast winds of 18 to 28 kilometres per hour.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday has issued a seventh alert on Severe Cyclonic Storm “TAUKTAE“.

According to the PMD, the cyclone has moved Northward at a speed of 15 Kmph during the last 12 hours and now lay centred at 2000 PST of 16 May 2021 near latitude 16.8N and longitude 72.4E, at a distance of about 1000 km south-southeast of Karachi.

PMD further stated in the alert that maximum sustained winds around the system centre are 150-170 Kmph gusting to 190 Kmph. The system is likely to move further north/northwestward and cross Indian Gujarat by 17 May night/18 May morning.

As per the alert, dust/thunderstorm-rain with isolated moderate to heavy falls with gusty winds of 40-60 Kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Sanghar districts during 17- 19 May 2021.

On the other hand, Karachi, Hyderabad, and Shaheed- Benazirabad, districts likely to experience hot/very hot weather with gusty winds during the next two days. Sea Conditions will remain rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea till 19 May 2021.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Maulana Tariq Jamil Salman Khan
2 mins ago
Maulana Tariq Jamil Slammed For Praising Salman Khan In Recent Video Message

Famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has been severely criticized after he...
Mohammad Amir
6 mins ago
Mohammad Amir reveals intention to play in the IPL after getting British citizenship

Pakistani left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir has revealed his plans to play in...
Board exams final dates announced
16 mins ago
Pakistan: Final Dates For Board Exams 2021 Announced

The government has on Monday announced a final decision regarding the board...
Pakistan's Mango Exports 'Likely To Be Affected Again' Amidst COVID Restrictions
23 mins ago
Pakistan’s Mango Exports ‘Likely To Be Affected Again’ Amidst COVID Restrictions

Pakistan imports only six to seven per cent of its annual mango...
COVID-19: Wahab warns of strict decisions if positivity ratio keeps increasing
34 mins ago
COVID-19: Wahab warns of strict decisions if positivity ratio keeps increasing

Spokesperson Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab said on Monday warned of strict decisions...
Miss Universe 2020
1 hour ago
Miss Universe 2020 Photos: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza wins the pagaent

Miss Peru Janick Castillo and Miss Brazil Julia Gama were beaten out...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Maulana Tariq Jamil Salman Khan
2 mins ago
Maulana Tariq Jamil Slammed For Praising Salman Khan In Recent Video Message

Famed religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil has been severely criticized after he...
Mohammad Amir
6 mins ago
Mohammad Amir reveals intention to play in the IPL after getting British citizenship

Pakistani left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir has revealed his plans to play in...
Board exams final dates announced
16 mins ago
Pakistan: Final Dates For Board Exams 2021 Announced

The government has on Monday announced a final decision regarding the board...
Pakistan's Mango Exports 'Likely To Be Affected Again' Amidst COVID Restrictions
23 mins ago
Pakistan’s Mango Exports ‘Likely To Be Affected Again’ Amidst COVID Restrictions

Pakistan imports only six to seven per cent of its annual mango...