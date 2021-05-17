Karachi Sizzling With Extreme Heat With Mercury Rising Above 41°C

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that last night was the hottest night in Karachi since 2015.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature recorded in Karachi on May 8, 2015, was 34 degrees and last night the minimum temperature was recorded at 32.5 degrees.

Today, at 1 o’clock the temperature was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius and the Heat index or the feel-like temperature even soared to 42 degrees, humidity in the air also recorded extremely low at 10%,

The city is experiencing hot and gusty northeast winds of 18 to 28 kilometres per hour.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday has issued a seventh alert on Severe Cyclonic Storm “TAUKTAE“.

According to the PMD, the cyclone has moved Northward at a speed of 15 Kmph during the last 12 hours and now lay centred at 2000 PST of 16 May 2021 near latitude 16.8N and longitude 72.4E, at a distance of about 1000 km south-southeast of Karachi.

PMD further stated in the alert that maximum sustained winds around the system centre are 150-170 Kmph gusting to 190 Kmph. The system is likely to move further north/northwestward and cross Indian Gujarat by 17 May night/18 May morning.

As per the alert, dust/thunderstorm-rain with isolated moderate to heavy falls with gusty winds of 40-60 Kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Sanghar districts during 17- 19 May 2021.

On the other hand, Karachi, Hyderabad, and Shaheed- Benazirabad, districts likely to experience hot/very hot weather with gusty winds during the next two days. Sea Conditions will remain rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea till 19 May 2021.