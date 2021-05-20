Double Click 970×250

Karachiites Brace Yourselves For Light drizzle After Spell Of severe hot weather

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 12:11 pm
Adsense 300×600
Karachi light drizzling forecast

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report has predicted light drizzle with the cool sea breeze in Karachi to provide relief after the civilians have experienced the scorching heatwave since Monday.

The PMD has forecast drizzling with gusty winds across the city as after Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae lost its intensity.

“Karachi will experience maximum temperature upto 34 degree Celsius today,” according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Westerly/ Southwesterly winds blowing in the city with 15 kilometres per hour, the met office reported.

On Tuesday, Karachi received a brief spell of rainfall with a dust storm under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae. The city received 7mm rainfall at Masroor Base and 06mm rain at Surjani, according to the MeT department.

Director PMD in a statement said that the cyclone has outer reach to our area, which has caused the severe dust storm across the city.

Earlier, Karachi had experienced scorching heat on May 18. The maximum temperature reached 43 degrees Celsius during the day.

According to the details, the Meteorological Department said that Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ was 580 km away from Karachi.

The Meteorological Department said that the morning temperature had been recorded at 33 degrees Celsius and the heat increased in the next few hours. The maximum temperature reached 43 degrees Celsius during the day.

The wind WAS blowing at a speed of 14 km per hour and the humidity has been recorded at 34 per cent. The heat WAS felt more due to dehumidification, the PMD said.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

KCCI appeals Sindh Govt. to allow business after Iftar till Seher for two days before Eid
1 week ago
KCCI appeals Sindh Govt. to allow business after Iftar till Seher for two days before Eid

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Tuesday appealed to...
CM Sindh
2 weeks ago
‘Govt. will not tolerate violations of COVID-19 SOPs,’ Murad Ali Shah

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Monday directed concerned authorities...
NA 249
3 weeks ago
NA-249 by-poll: Voting underway for crucial Karachi seat

Polling for the by-election for National Assembly constituency NA-249- Karachi West-II is...
Karachi
4 weeks ago
Karachi: Micro Smart Lockdowns Ordered In More Areas

Micro Smart Lockdown has been imposed in Central District due to increasing...
Strike
1 month ago
Countrywide strike being observed on Mufti Muneeb’s call

Traders’ organizations in different cities, including Karachi, Lahore and Gujranwala, have announced...
Karachi: Traders Announce 'Fill The Jail' Movement, Reject New Restrictions
2 months ago
Karachi: Traders Announce ‘Fill The Jail’ Movement, Reject New Restrictions

Karachi traders have decided not to close shops at 8 pm against...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSL 6
5 mins ago
PSL 6: PCB secures all pending approvals from UAE Government

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed it has received all outstanding...
PM Imran calls Chinese counterpart
10 mins ago
PM Imran Hails Pak-China Brotherhood In Phone Call With His Chinese Counterpart

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) held a telephonic conversation...
Yasir Hussain Palestine
13 mins ago
Yasir Hussain justifies his absence at the ‘Solidarity with Palestine’ protest

Leading actor and host of the film and TV industry Yasir Hussain...
US, Russia agree on making ‘best’ of diplomatic opportunities
31 mins ago
US, Russia agree on making ‘best’ of diplomatic opportunities

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting with Russian counterpart...