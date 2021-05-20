Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report has predicted light drizzle with the cool sea breeze in Karachi to provide relief after the civilians have experienced the scorching heatwave since Monday.

The PMD has forecast drizzling with gusty winds across the city as after Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae lost its intensity.

“Karachi will experience maximum temperature upto 34 degree Celsius today,” according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Westerly/ Southwesterly winds blowing in the city with 15 kilometres per hour, the met office reported.

On Tuesday, Karachi received a brief spell of rainfall with a dust storm under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae. The city received 7mm rainfall at Masroor Base and 06mm rain at Surjani, according to the MeT department.

Director PMD in a statement said that the cyclone has outer reach to our area, which has caused the severe dust storm across the city.

Earlier, Karachi had experienced scorching heat on May 18. The maximum temperature reached 43 degrees Celsius during the day.

According to the details, the Meteorological Department said that Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ was 580 km away from Karachi.

The Meteorological Department said that the morning temperature had been recorded at 33 degrees Celsius and the heat increased in the next few hours. The maximum temperature reached 43 degrees Celsius during the day.

The wind WAS blowing at a speed of 14 km per hour and the humidity has been recorded at 34 per cent. The heat WAS felt more due to dehumidification, the PMD said.