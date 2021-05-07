Double Click 970×250

Karachi’s Weather To Remain Hot And Humid

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 09:52 pm
Adsense 300×600
Karachi hot and dry weather

The meteorological department on Friday has predicted hot and humid weather in Karachi over 24 hours.

According to the details, the minimum and maximum over the next 24 hours are likely to range between 27-29°C and 36-38°C, respectively with 65-75% humidity in the port city.

On the other hand, dust and thunderstorm-rain will hit isolated places in Larkana, Dadu, Thatta, and Jamshoro districts.

It should be mentioned here that the Meteorological Department has forecast a possible spell of rains in the month of May.

According to the Meteorological Department, one or two spells of rain are expected in May, however, the temperature is likely to remain above normal during this time.

According to the Meteorological Department, less than normal rainfall is expected in south-central parts of the country while above-normal rainfall is expected in central and eastern Punjab.

The Meteorological Department says two spells of rain are expected during the first and last week of May, but the weather will remain hot and dry in the second decade of May.

According to the Meteorological Department, a heatwave is expected in the plains of Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan in mid-May.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain hot and humid in the last few days of Ramadan.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

British High Commissioner Reminds People That "Cleanliness Is Half Faith"
9 mins ago
British High Commissioner Reminds People That “Cleanliness Is Half Faith”

It is believed that a morning walk on the lush Margalla hills...
Ayeza Khan Video
27 mins ago
Video: Ayeza Khan Knows How To Make Everyone Drool Over Her Beauty

The most followed Pakistani actress on Instgram, Ayeza Khan, has left her...
India's Ex-SC Judge Markandey Katju Observes Fast In Solidarity With Muslims
52 mins ago
India’s Ex-SC Judge Markandey Katju Observes Fast In Solidarity With Muslims

India's Former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju on Thursday has announced on...
Salman Khan Extends Financial Support To 25,000 Film Workers Amid Second Wave
1 hour ago
Salman Khan Extends Financial Support To 25,000 Film Workers Amid Second Wave

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has announced financial support for 25,000 daily wage...
Imam in Test Cricket
2 hours ago
Plans for Imam ul Haq in Test Cricket revealed by Babar Azam

Pakistan Cricket Team captain Babar Azam has given some insights on plans...
PCB Approaches Emirates Cricket Board To Host Remaining Matches Of PSL 6
3 hours ago
PCB Approaches Emirates Cricket Board To Host Remaining Matches Of PSL 6

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally approached the Emirates Cricket Board...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

British High Commissioner Reminds People That "Cleanliness Is Half Faith"
9 mins ago
British High Commissioner Reminds People That “Cleanliness Is Half Faith”

It is believed that a morning walk on the lush Margalla hills...
Ayeza Khan Video
27 mins ago
Video: Ayeza Khan Knows How To Make Everyone Drool Over Her Beauty

The most followed Pakistani actress on Instgram, Ayeza Khan, has left her...
India's Ex-SC Judge Markandey Katju Observes Fast In Solidarity With Muslims
52 mins ago
India’s Ex-SC Judge Markandey Katju Observes Fast In Solidarity With Muslims

India's Former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju on Thursday has announced on...
Maulana Tariq Jamil
1 hour ago
Maulana Tariq Jamil’s Gym Video Is An Inspiration To Many

Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil is one of the favorite preachers...