Karachi’s Weather To Remain Hot And Humid

The meteorological department on Friday has predicted hot and humid weather in Karachi over 24 hours.

According to the details, the minimum and maximum over the next 24 hours are likely to range between 27-29°C and 36-38°C, respectively with 65-75% humidity in the port city.

On the other hand, dust and thunderstorm-rain will hit isolated places in Larkana, Dadu, Thatta, and Jamshoro districts.

It should be mentioned here that the Meteorological Department has forecast a possible spell of rains in the month of May.

According to the Meteorological Department, one or two spells of rain are expected in May, however, the temperature is likely to remain above normal during this time.

According to the Meteorological Department, less than normal rainfall is expected in south-central parts of the country while above-normal rainfall is expected in central and eastern Punjab.

The Meteorological Department says two spells of rain are expected during the first and last week of May, but the weather will remain hot and dry in the second decade of May.

According to the Meteorological Department, a heatwave is expected in the plains of Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan in mid-May.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain hot and humid in the last few days of Ramadan.