Met Department Predicts Hot And Dry Weather In Most Parts

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 11:10 am
Meteorological Department has predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, rain with strong winds and thundershowers is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday afternoon.

According to the report, hot and dry weather has prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours while thundershowers have lashed some places in Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a weather report has predicted a light drizzle with the cool sea breeze in Karachi to provide relief after the civilians have experienced the scorching heatwave since Monday.

The PMD has forecast drizzling with gusty winds across the city as after Arabian Sea Cyclone Tauktae lost its intensity.

“Karachi will experience maximum temperature up to 34 degree Celsius today,” according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Westerly/ Southwesterly winds blowing in the city with 15 kilometres per hour, the met office reported.

On Tuesday, Karachi received a brief spell of rainfall with a dust storm under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae. The city received 7mm rainfall at Masroor Base and 06mm rain at Surjani, according to the MeT department.

Director PMD in a statement said that the cyclone has outer reach to our area, which has caused the severe dust storm across the city.

Karachi had experienced scorching heat on May 18. The maximum temperature reached 43 degrees Celsius during the day.

The Meteorological Department said that Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ was 580 km away from Karachi.

The Meteorological Department said that the morning temperature had been recorded at 33 degrees Celsius and the heat increased in the next few hours. The maximum temperature reached 43 degrees Celsius during the day.

The wind WAS blowing at a speed of 14 km per hour and the humidity has been recorded at 34 per cent. The heat WAS felt more due to dehumidification, the PMD said.

