Met Office Forecasts Hot And Humid Conditions In Karachi For 3 Days

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Sunday that people in Karachi are experiencing hot weather, with temperatures reaching 42 degrees Celsius in the port city.

Dusty winds swirling at 39 kilometers per hour in the port city and surrounding areas, while the Met Office forecasts extreme hot and humid conditions in the city for the next three days.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), “Presently the winds blowing at 39 KM wind speed that could enhance up to 48 kilometers per hour today.”

Earlier, Cyclone Tauktae “is likely to intensify further” during the next 18-24 hours, the Pakistan Meteorological Department warned on Saturday night.

PMD said in an advisory posted on its website that during the next 18-24 hours, Tauktae is likely to transform into a “Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS)”.

According to the details, the cyclone may move further in the northwest direction and will reach Gujrat on May 18’s afternoon or evening.

The Cyclonic Storm “TAUKTAE” has tracked Northwestward at a speed of 18 Km and lay centered at 2100 PST of 15 May 2021 near latitude 14.5N and longitude 72.8E, at a distance of about 1310 km south-southeast of Karachi.

“Maximum sustained winds around the system center are 100-120 kmph gusting to 140 kmph,” the advisory said.

Based on the existing meteorological conditions, dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate to heavy falls with gusty winds of 60-80 Kmph are likely to occur in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot & Sanghar districts during 17- 20 May 2021.

Moreover, dust/thunderstorm-rains with isolated moderate/heavy falls and gusty winds of 40-60 Kmph are also likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Shaeed- Banzirabad, during 18-20 May 2021.

It was also mentioned in the advisory that sea conditions will be rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea during 16-20 May 2021.