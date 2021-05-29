Weather In Karachi To Remain Hot And Humid Today

The weather will be hot and humid in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province on Saturday, May 29, 2020. There is no possibility of rain in the city.

According to details, the Meteorological Department said that the weather will remain hot and humid in the city of Quaid and its suburbs today. The temperature is likely to go up to 35 to 37 degrees.

The meteorological department said the humidity was 76 per cent.

According to the Meteorological Department, it will be partly cloudy with no chance of rain. Winds from the southwest have been recorded at 12 nautical miles.

Note that, unannounced power outages continued in different parts of Karachi last night.

With the increase in a heatwave in Karachi, K Electric has also started unannounced and prolonged load-shedding in different parts of the city.

Even at night, the citizens faced difficulties due to power outages in different parts of the city and had to spend the night awake or sleeping on the sidewalk.

Areas without power supply include Nagan Chowrangi, UP Society, Azeempura area of ​​Millat Town, Gulfishan Society, Gulberg, Kharadar, Scheme 33, Karachi Press Club, Karachi Revenue Judicial Society, Model Colony Sheet Seven, Liaquatabad C One Area. Landhi, Shah Faisal, Korangi and different parts of Malir.

Power supply to Model Colony Sheet Seven and Liaquatabad C-One area was suspended from 12 noon which was restored late at night.

A spokesman for Electric claimed that the city’s power supply was normal.

According to sources, the power is cut off in different areas every two hours, due to overloading of feeders, the system malfunctions.