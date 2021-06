Karachi is expected to remain partly cloudy and dusty during the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Karachi today is expected to be between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius.

The winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 19 km per hour in the city of Quaid, with a humidity of 54%.