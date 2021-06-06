Double Click 728 x 90
Karachi Weather: Met Dept. Predicts Light Drizzle, Cloudy Weather

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

06th Jun, 2021. 09:39 am
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted light drizzle in different parts of  Karachi on Sunday.

Light drizzle in different parts of Karachi has been reported last night while the Meteorological Department has forecast drizzle in the city even today.

Besides, strong winds and torrential rains lashed many areas including Ghotki, Larkana, Naushahro Feroze, Rahim Yar Khan and Kandhkot due to which power supply was suspended in several areas.

Heavy rains and hailstorms hit Zhob and Sherani in Balochistan, killing one person.

According to the Meteorological Department, wind and rain are expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir today.

The Meteorological Department said that the maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to reach 37 degrees Celsius today. The humidity is 65 per cent.

Power Outages Continue In Karachi, Citizens Worried

The unannounced and hours-long power outages in Karachi amidst the lockdown situation has added more misery as sweltering heat continues to hit the city.

According to the details, Karachiites are facing an hours-long power outage since last night in different parts of the city. Power was cut off for up to 12 hours. The citizens also had to face a water shortage. They were unable to switch on their water pumping motors.

Frequent power outages in some areas have also led to complaints by several citizens of motorcycles getting burnt.

K-Electric, meanwhile, says that demand and supply have improved and the overall situation is better.

Unannounced load shedding is not carried out in Karachi, K-E said.

Karachi Electronic Dealers Association President Rizwan Irfan said, “If there is electricity, our electric appliance shops will have customers in them,” he said, adding that their shops opened at around 12 noon or 1 pm in the afternoon and they had to close them by 6 pm due to the lockdown orders.

“During the entire six hours of operations, we have at least a four-hour power breakdown. This drops our profits to only 10% to 15% of what we used to earn during this season,” he said.

Massive Power Outage

Earlier, Karachi had faced a massive power outrage as several areas were left without electricity with no respite amidst the hot weather conditions across the city.

According to the official announcement by K-Electric, the power distributor, the Power supply to 25 grid stations had been suspended, leaving most parts of the metropolis without electricity.

The areas that faced the power outage include New Karachi, Saddar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Buffer Zone, Shadman, Sir Syed Town, Nagan Chowrangi, Federal B Area and North Nazimabad.

In a statement on Twitter, K-Electric, said: “Interruption in power supply are being reported from some parts of the city. We are urgently looking into this.”

