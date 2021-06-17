Karachi weather update: City may receive Heavy rain, strong winds from today

Strong winds with heavy rains are likely to hit Karachi from today (Thursday) days after the sweltering weather, the meteorological department said Thursday.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a high alert for the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi due to heavy rains. The CAA has also directed to take emergency measures amidst the forecast of light rains and strong winds in the city between June 17 and 19.

Small planes and helicopters should carry extra weight, it said and instructed the relevant authorities to move planes to hangars to avoid them from getting damaged by strong winds.

Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Padaidan, Rohri, Hyderabad, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Tharparkar, Khairpur, and Sanghar will probably receive rain as well, the Met department said.

Impacts:

The hot spell in central and upper Sindh would subside.

Loose structured huts & billboards may experience damage due to dust/wind-storm.

Low lying areas in Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Umarkot, Thar, Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana districts may face water logging/inundation at times due to occasional heavy showers.

Sindh To Get More Than Usual Rainfall This Monsoon

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated that this year, Karachi and other parts of Sindh are probable to obtain more than usual rainfall in the monsoon season.

The standard amount of rain documented for Karachi in the month of July is 60mm, for August is 60.9mm and for September is 11mm.

In a monsoon viewpoint advisory for the entire country, the PMD said that this year, the expected onset of the rainy season is between June 27 and 30.

The upper half of Punjab, northern Baluchistan, and Kashmir are also expected to obtain ascetically above normal rainfall during the season.

“Area weighted normal rainfall of Pakistan during July-September is 140.8 mm,” read the advisory.