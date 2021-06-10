Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan Should Prepare For Extreme Heat, Mercury High In Islamabad

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

10th Jun, 2021. 01:47 pm
The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the weather would remain hot and dry in most districts of the country on Thursday.

But “rain with wind and thunderstorms is forecast in the eastern and central parts of the country from Friday to Monday”.

On the other hand, complaints of load shedding have also surfaced in cities after the heatwave intensified.

The Ministry of Energy said in a statement that “Tarbela and Mangla (power plants) are currently generating 3,300 MW less electricity which will be restored in a few days.”

At present, the total power demand of the country is 24,100 MW while the existing power generation in the system is 22,600 MW. The shortfall is 1500 MW. Power users are requested to moderate power consumption and apologize for the security of the system due to temporary load management.

Energy Minister Hamad Azhar explained that “technical shutdowns at some plants have led to load shedding in the last 48 hours, which has been offset by efforts to provide 1,100 MW of electricity from alternative sources.”

“Three thousand megawatts of electricity from Tarbela will be back in the system in four to six days.”

On the other hand, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken notice of the load shedding and sought clarification from the power distribution companies (Discos), including K Electric.

The latest tweet released from the official account of the Ministry of Energy claims that due to the necessary measures, the power deficit in the country has been reduced and Tarbela Tunnel 3 has also been activated, which has slowed down power generation.

It is to be noted that 25 children fainted in Government Federal School due to severe heat and lack of electricity in the federal capital Islamabad yesterday.

After which consumers are again demanding the closure of educational institutions.

