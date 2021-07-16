Overnight Rainfall Causes Waterlogging, More Rain Predicted In Karachi

The first monsoon rains are continuing in Karachi and the weather remained hot and humid throughout the day on Thursday and it started raining in the city in the evening.

Citizens were stuck in various areas of the city due to traffic jams on Shahra-e-Faisal, National Highway and other roads.

Citizens said on Twitter that heavy rains in Karachi caused water to stagnate in various areas and there were also reports of power outages.

Saddar area and New MA Jinnah Road were also submerged in rainwater and citizens faced difficulties.

Citizens also complained about the power outages in different areas of the city.

On the other hand, K-Electric said in a tweet that moderate to heavy rain has been recorded in Karachi, our teams are present in the field and are monitoring the situation.

They said some feeders could be shut down as a precautionary measure.

According to a tweet by K-Electric, 410 out of 1,950 feeders were affected by 11 pm.

Karachi Traffic Police in a statement warned the citizens travelling on vehicles to take all precautionary measures and directed them to contact the helpline 1915 (021-99216356-58) in case of emergency.

They said that traffic was slow due to the accumulation of rainwater in Awami Markaz, Karsaz, Nursery, Baloch Colony and Mahmoodabad and at the airport.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall of 42 mm was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadid, followed by 34.6 mm in Nazimabad, 34 mm in PAF Base Faisal and 33 mm in PAF Base Masroor The rainfall was 27 mm in Surjani, 24.4 mm in Airport Old Area, 16 mm in Landhi, 15.8 mm in Jinnah Terminal and 11.2 mm in Saadi Town.

A spokesman for the Edhi Foundation said no casualties had been reported from any part of the city.

According to the Meteorological Department, the city currently has a rain system, but the system will leave the city tomorrow.

Sea breezes will return to the city tomorrow evening from July 17.

After yesterday’s rain in Karachi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius this morning while the maximum temperature will remain at 35 to 37 degrees Celsius. Humidity was recorded at 73%.