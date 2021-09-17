A great storm with slosh rain is making over the Pacific Ocean

A great storm with slosh rain is making over the Pacific Ocean, and it has targets for the northwestern U.S., which is in need of rain.

Much lower temperatures will follow, and few residents in the west may watch their first snow season throughout the very last days of summer, AccuWeather meteorologists’ stated.

As per the National Interagency Fire Center, Several big wildfires remain to burn in the western U.S., where over five million acres have been turned into ashes since the beginning of the year.

There has been slight aid from Mother Nature this summer, though few pockets of cool air have taken the edge off the heat over the prior couple of weeks in the northwest.

As per the National Weather Service Seattle, a city on Puget Sound in the Pacific Northwest has seen its parched spring and summer in 77 years, and a sweltering and unparalleled heat wave with triple-digit readings in late June set the pace for the summer for the Northwest.

Temperatures reach as much as 2-6 degrees Fahrenheit above casual across the area through the period of meteorological summer, which spans June, July, and August.