In England, a yellow warning has been issued by the Met office

This weekend in England a heavy rain is forecasted due to which a flood alert has been issued.

A yellow warning has been issued by Met Office for Sunday when the wet weather is probably to hit.

Cloudburst is possibly to start at midday and remains during the afternoon and evening.

Worst rain to be watched by eastern parts of the country, with around 30mm-40mm falling in few areas.

Experts believe the flood might lead to restricted flooding and trouble to transport.

The Environment Agency has increased its flood danger level from “very low” to “low”.

Individuals are directed to remain checking for flood alerts to their extent, monitor weather situations and traffic statistics.

A Met Office representative stated: “The heavier rain is expected to move eastwards across the day, becoming slow moving across the east later on in the day”

He further added,

“There is a chance of thunderstorms also and 30-40mm totals over a few hours is possible”

He concluded,

“There is a yellow warning for rain in force from midday to midnight on Sunday, running up the east coast of England. There is a small chance of localised flooding from those heavy showers.”