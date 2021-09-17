Met Department: Karachi will face a heatwave this week

The weather of Karachi is expected to continue hot and humid for the following three to four days and the temperature might reach 38°C to 40°C, Director of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz stated.

The director further said that currently, the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal has spun into a depression that might get worse with time and turn into a deep depression.

Sardar Sarfaraz added, in south Punjab and upper and lower Sindh might cause rains due to the deep depression.

After September 18 there are probabilities of ranis in Karachi Under the impact of the system, while hot and humid weather will prevail before that.

An international Forecasting Manager, Jason Nicholls has predicted that the monsoon season in Pakistan and India might finish late this year.