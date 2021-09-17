Met Department: Karachi will face a heatwave this week
The weather of Karachi is expected to continue hot and humid for the following three to four days and the temperature might reach 38°C to 40°C, Director of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz stated.
The director further said that currently, the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal has spun into a depression that might get worse with time and turn into a deep depression.
Sardar Sarfaraz added, in south Punjab and upper and lower Sindh might cause rains due to the deep depression.
After September 18 there are probabilities of ranis in Karachi Under the impact of the system, while hot and humid weather will prevail before that.
An international Forecasting Manager, Jason Nicholls has predicted that the monsoon season in Pakistan and India might finish late this year.
As of 12 Sept, all #India rainfall departure stands at -6%. MJO pulse lingering in phases 3 and 4 into next week can result in favorable conditions for a late-season push of rain across NW & C India perhaps into #Pakistan. Monsoon withdrawal could also be delayed. pic.twitter.com/2ZQrR1dGeU
— Jason Nicholls (@jnmet) September 12, 2021
Read More
Following the tropical storm of 2021 season on the prospect
The tropical storm, which might in the end take the name Odette,...
Over open Atlantic waters, a tropical storm might form
The tropical storm is nearly to slow down, a factor that meteorologist...
North West England areas are probably to view heavy rain
North West England areas are probably to view heavy rain which will...
In Egypt, Hot, humid weather last into the following week
The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) forecast that hot, humid weather will prevail...
Teesside has been issued a heavy rain weather warning
As per the Met office, heavy showers are set to get disturbance...