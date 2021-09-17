Met Department: Karachi will face a heatwave this week

Syed AhadWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 06:03 pm
Karachi

The weather of Karachi is expected to continue hot and humid for the following three to four days and the temperature might reach 38°C to 40°C, Director of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz stated.

The director further said that currently, the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal has spun into a depression that might get worse with time and turn into a deep depression.

Sardar Sarfaraz added, in south Punjab and upper and lower Sindh might cause rains due to the deep depression.

After September 18 there are probabilities of ranis in Karachi Under the impact of the system, while hot and humid weather will prevail before that.

An international Forecasting Manager, Jason Nicholls has predicted that the monsoon season in Pakistan and India might finish late this year.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

6 hours ago
Following the tropical storm of 2021 season on the prospect

The tropical storm, which might in the end take the name Odette,...
7 hours ago
Over open Atlantic waters, a tropical storm might form

The tropical storm is nearly to slow down, a factor that meteorologist...
8 hours ago
North West England areas are probably to view heavy rain

North West England areas are probably to view heavy rain which will...
8 hours ago
In Egypt, Hot, humid weather last into the following week

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) forecast that hot, humid weather will prevail...
8 hours ago
Teesside has been issued a heavy rain weather warning

As per the Met office, heavy showers are set to get disturbance...
9 hours ago
Derbyshire has been issued a 12-hour weather warning

There is a possibility of trouble in Derbyshire over the weekend due...