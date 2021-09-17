Teesside has been issued a heavy rain weather warning

Syed AhadWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 10:08 pm
Teesside

As per the Met office, heavy showers are set to get disturbance to Teesside and much of England this weekend.

A yellow weather warning which will be in the appliance from 12 am on Sunday morning to midnight on Sunday night with specialist alerting there might be ‘localized flooding and disruption to transport’.

Forecasters are recommending that drivers should use main roads, where they are less likely to be visible to fallen branches and wreckage and flooding, and avoid going on journeys until the rain stops and clear.

There is a minor probability of power cuts and loss of other services to a few houses and businesses in Teesside.

In areas where flooding causes there is a minor possibility of postponements or cancellation to transportation.

A Met Office representative stated: “A band of rain and heavy, thundery showers will slowly drift east through Sunday before becoming slow moving over the highlighted area later in the day. Where these showers become slow moving, 30 to 40 mm of rain could fall in a relatively short time leading to surface water flooding and transport disruption.”

Adsence 300X250

Read More

6 hours ago
Following the tropical storm of 2021 season on the prospect

The tropical storm, which might in the end take the name Odette,...
7 hours ago
Over open Atlantic waters, a tropical storm might form

The tropical storm is nearly to slow down, a factor that meteorologist...
8 hours ago
North West England areas are probably to view heavy rain

North West England areas are probably to view heavy rain which will...
8 hours ago
In Egypt, Hot, humid weather last into the following week

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) forecast that hot, humid weather will prevail...
9 hours ago
Derbyshire has been issued a 12-hour weather warning

There is a possibility of trouble in Derbyshire over the weekend due...
10 hours ago
In England, a yellow warning has been issued by the Met office

This weekend in England a heavy rain is forecasted due to which...