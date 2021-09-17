Teesside has been issued a heavy rain weather warning

As per the Met office, heavy showers are set to get disturbance to Teesside and much of England this weekend.

A yellow weather warning which will be in the appliance from 12 am on Sunday morning to midnight on Sunday night with specialist alerting there might be ‘localized flooding and disruption to transport’.

Forecasters are recommending that drivers should use main roads, where they are less likely to be visible to fallen branches and wreckage and flooding, and avoid going on journeys until the rain stops and clear.

There is a minor probability of power cuts and loss of other services to a few houses and businesses in Teesside.

In areas where flooding causes there is a minor possibility of postponements or cancellation to transportation.

A Met Office representative stated: “A band of rain and heavy, thundery showers will slowly drift east through Sunday before becoming slow moving over the highlighted area later in the day. Where these showers become slow moving, 30 to 40 mm of rain could fall in a relatively short time leading to surface water flooding and transport disruption.”