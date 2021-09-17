Typhoon Chanthu is making its last effect on eastern Asia
Typhoon Chanthu is making its last effect on eastern Asia as it tracks across Japan after losing wind strength and spinning just off the coast of China over the East China Sea for some days prior this week.
Chanthu has a collective quite the track record and has positively made its spot since first starting in the West Pacific basin the previous week.
The intensity of Chanthu is high late prior week when it became only the second great typhoon of the season after experiencing a quick rise.
The typhoon left onto unleash flooding rain and harming winds across areas of the Philippines and Taiwan before reducing and aiming eastern coast of China this week.
On Friday evening, the focus of Severe Tropical Storm Chanthu was found across dangerous northern Kyushu Island.
As per the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Chanthu was moving to the north-northeast at 19 mph (30 km/h).
Chanthu’s 10-minute normal constant winds were 58 mph (92 km/h), significance it was the equal of a tropical storm in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins.
