Weather warning has been issued in Bracknell

This weekend heavy shower is expected in Bracknell with flooding and trouble.

As per the Met office, there is a probability that some houses in Bracknell may be damaged and flooded.

With a yellow weather alert, a twenty-four hours warning has been issued and the rains are probably to begin early and Sunday.

Services of trains and buses might be postponed and flooding might be left to road ends and problematic driving situations.

Met forecasted a minor possibility of power cuts and other services when the bulk of the wet weather happens between 1 pm and 7 pm.

Temperatures will be about 15C for much of the day, with highs of 18C around 4 pm.