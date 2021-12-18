Temperature drops in Karachi
KARACHI: The metropolis recorded a minimum temperature of nine degrees Celsius on Saturday—the coldest so far this year.
According to Pakistan’s Meteorological Department (PMD), humidity was recorded at 26 per cent in Karachi and the maximum temperature was recorded to be between 24 degrees Celsius.
“Northeast wind is blowing in the city at a speed of 18km per hour but there is no possibility of rain,” said the department.
The weather will remain dry and cold in most districts of the province. However, fog/smog is likely in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mohenjo-Daro and surrounding areas in the morning/night.
The last 24 hours have been dry in most parts of the country and extremely cold in the mountains, according to the PDM’s daily weather report.
Read more: Dense fog disrupts PIA flight operations at Lahore airport
As the temperature dropped severe gas shortage has hit Karachiites and the city is facing up to 10 hours of gas load shedding in a day.
Several areas in Karachi are facing massive gas shortages and low gas pressure due to which people are unable to cook their food at home.
On the other hand, due to heavy fog in Lahore, the motorway has been closed for traffic at various places while the flow of traffic at several places has also been affected.
Read More
PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father among victims of Shershah blast
KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Alamgir Khan's father was among those killed...
'Hefty fines imposed on those who don't abide by steps taken to curb smog'
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Saturday...
Punjab local govt bans slurs hurled at sanitary workers
LAHORE: Punjab local government has issued a notification to prohibit derogatory slurs...
PM thinks everyone except him is in politics to do corruption: Sherry Rehman
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Vice-President Sherry Rehman on Saturday claimed "Prime...
Family of Kashmiri student jailed for praising Pakistani team awaits his return
The family of one of the three Kashmiri students, facing sedition charges...