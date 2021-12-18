Temperature drops in Karachi

KARACHI: The metropolis recorded a minimum temperature of nine degrees Celsius on Saturday—the coldest so far this year.

According to Pakistan’s Meteorological Department (PMD), humidity was recorded at 26 per cent in Karachi and the maximum temperature was recorded to be between 24 degrees Celsius.

“Northeast wind is blowing in the city at a speed of 18km per hour but there is no possibility of rain,” said the department.

The weather will remain dry and cold in most districts of the province. However, fog/smog is likely in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mohenjo-Daro and surrounding areas in the morning/night.

The last 24 hours have been dry in most parts of the country and extremely cold in the mountains, according to the PDM’s daily weather report.

As the temperature dropped severe gas shortage has hit Karachiites and the city is facing up to 10 hours of gas load shedding in a day.

Several areas in Karachi are facing massive gas shortages and low gas pressure due to which people are unable to cook their food at home.

On the other hand, due to heavy fog in Lahore, the motorway has been closed for traffic at various places while the flow of traffic at several places has also been affected.