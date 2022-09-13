Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

  Karachi rain update: More falls expected in city today
Karachi rain update: More falls expected in city today

Karachi rain update: More falls expected in city today

Karachi rain update: More falls expected in city today
  • More rains are expected in Karachi today
  • There is a possibility of rain with a thunderstorm in the city today that may hit after noon
  • Meteorological Department says that at present there is a low-pressure area in the southwest of Karachi
KARACHI: The Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in the metropolitan city today with thunder and lightning.

The met department said that there is a possibility of rain with a thunderstorm in the city today that may hit after noon.

It was also said that rain may start with strong winds and thunder.

The Meteorological Department said that at present there is a low-pressure area in the southwest of Karachi and another low-pressure area is present over Central India.

The Meteorological Department further said that after September 20, there may be another spell of rain in Karachi.

Earlier, the metropolitan city witnessed light to moderate rainfall in different areas and the weather turned pleasant for the citizens yesterday.

After scorching heat for the past many days, the weather turned pleasant for the citizens in Karachi.

The areas that received rain in the city include Shahrah-e-Faisal, Airport, Malir, North Nazimabad, New Karachi, Sadar, II Chandrigar Road, Gulshan Hadid, Quaidabad, Landhi and Gulshan Iqbal, Liaquatabad, Korangi and Qayyumabad too.

The sudden rain in Karachi broke the intense heat that had been going on for three days and the winds started blowing, which made the weather pleasant. During the last few days, the temperature in the city had reached 40 degrees Celsius.

