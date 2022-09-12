Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Weather
  • Most parts of country likely to receive rain, thunderstorm
Most parts of country likely to receive rain, thunderstorm

Most parts of country likely to receive rain, thunderstorm

Articles
Advertisement
Most parts of country likely to receive rain, thunderstorm

Image: File

Advertisement
  • Most parts in the country will likely receive more rain and thunderstorm
  • The weather will remain hot and humid in the metropolitan city
  • The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of thundershower and wind in the city tomorrow evening
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorm in most parts of the country, as predicted by the Meteorological Department.

The Met Department has said that Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and East and South Sindh are likely to receive rain with thunderstorms.

On the other hand, the weather will remain hot and humid in the metropolitan city today as the mercury will likely reach 40 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded today was 28 degrees Celsius and humidity was recorded at 81%.

The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of thundershower and wind in the city tomorrow evening while sea breezes are suspended in the city.

Advertisement

More rains across the country:

Earlier, the Meteorological Department predicted more intermittent rains in the upper and central regions of the country.

As per details, the department said that western winds will enter Pakistan from September 11 causing intermittent rainfall in most regions.

The Meteorological Department further said that there is a possibility of landslides in the hilly areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Guliyat, Murree and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the rains.

Also Read

Weather update: Parts of country likely to receive more rains
Weather update: Parts of country likely to receive more rains

More rains expected in most areas of the country The Met department...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
President lauds security forces on successful Bannu operation
President lauds security forces on successful Bannu operation
IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar steps down
IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar steps down
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacts Nawaz Sharif: Sources
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif contacts Nawaz Sharif: Sources
IHC moved by PML-N seeking postponement of LG polls
IHC moved by PML-N seeking postponement of LG polls
Speaker NA finalizes strategy to accept PTI MNAs resignations
Speaker NA finalizes strategy to accept PTI MNAs resignations
Five people died in tragic road accident in Gujrat
Five people died in tragic road accident in Gujrat
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story