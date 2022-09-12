Most parts of country likely to receive rain, thunderstorm

Most parts in the country will likely receive more rain and thunderstorm

The weather will remain hot and humid in the metropolitan city

The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of thundershower and wind in the city tomorrow evening

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: There is a possibility of rain and thunderstorm in most parts of the country, as predicted by the Meteorological Department.

The Met Department has said that Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and East and South Sindh are likely to receive rain with thunderstorms.

On the other hand, the weather will remain hot and humid in the metropolitan city today as the mercury will likely reach 40 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded today was 28 degrees Celsius and humidity was recorded at 81%.

The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of thundershower and wind in the city tomorrow evening while sea breezes are suspended in the city.

Advertisement

More rains across the country:

Earlier, the Meteorological Department predicted more intermittent rains in the upper and central regions of the country.

As per details, the department said that western winds will enter Pakistan from September 11 causing intermittent rainfall in most regions.

The Meteorological Department further said that there is a possibility of landslides in the hilly areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Guliyat, Murree and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the rains.

Also Read Weather update: Parts of country likely to receive more rains More rains expected in most areas of the country The Met department...