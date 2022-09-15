Sea breezes restore in Karachi, weather turns bearable

Weather in Karachi turns pleasant with restored sea breezes

The weather in the city will remain mild and partly cloudy today

As many as 201 new dengue fever cases were detected in the Karachi

KARACHI: The city that had been braving scorching heat for the past few days is now recovering as sea breezes make weather bearable in Karachi.

The Meteorological Department has said that the weather in the city will remain mild and partly cloudy today while the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 35 degrees Celsius.

The sea breezes have started to recover in the city after which the heat intensity will start decreasing.

On the other hand, the city has been witnessing a spike in dengue cases.

As many as 201 new dengue fever cases were detected in the Karachi division in the last 24 hours out of which 84 surfaced in District Korangi alone.

The dengue fever has claimed a total of nine deaths out of the six that were reported in Karachi East and one each in Karachi Central, Karachi South, and District Malir.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh has recorded 4,031 dengue cases in the province out of which 3,635 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to September 13, 2022.

