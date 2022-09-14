Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sea breezes suspended in Karachi, temperature to rise

Sea breezes suspended in Karachi, temperature to rise

Articles
Advertisement
Sea breezes suspended in Karachi, temperature to rise
Advertisement
  • Sea breezes are still suspended in Karachi
  • Suspended breezes cause a rise in the temperature which is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius
  • There is a possibility of rain in the outskirts of the city
Advertisement

Karachi: Sea breezes are still suspended in the metropolitan city causing a rise in the temperature which is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius today.

The meteorological department said that the weather will be hot and humid in the city today, while there is a possibility of rain in the outskirts.

The minimum temperature is likely to be recorded at 24.9 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 36 to 38 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department further said that the northwesterly wind is blowing at a speed of 3 km per hour in the city while the sea breeze is still suspended.

Notably, the city has been witnessing rains for two days resulting in massive traffic jams and inundated roads across Karachi.

Advertisement

Also Read

IG Sindh calls meeting to combat soaring street crimes in Karachi
IG Sindh calls meeting to combat soaring street crimes in Karachi

IG Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has called a meeting to discuss the...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Next Story