Sea breezes suspended in Karachi, temperature to rise

Sea breezes are still suspended in Karachi

Suspended breezes cause a rise in the temperature which is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius

There is a possibility of rain in the outskirts of the city

Advertisement

Karachi: Sea breezes are still suspended in the metropolitan city causing a rise in the temperature which is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius today.

The meteorological department said that the weather will be hot and humid in the city today, while there is a possibility of rain in the outskirts.

The minimum temperature is likely to be recorded at 24.9 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 36 to 38 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department further said that the northwesterly wind is blowing at a speed of 3 km per hour in the city while the sea breeze is still suspended.

Notably, the city has been witnessing rains for two days resulting in massive traffic jams and inundated roads across Karachi.

Advertisement

Also Read IG Sindh calls meeting to combat soaring street crimes in Karachi IG Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has called a meeting to discuss the...