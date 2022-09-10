Advertisement
Weather update: Parts of country likely to receive more rains

Weather update: Parts of country likely to receive more rains
  • More rains expected in most areas of the country
  • The Met department said that western winds will enter Pakistan from September 11 causing intermittent rainfall
  • The Meteorological Department further said that there is a possibility of landslides in the hilly areas
ISLAMABAD: The Meteorological Department has predicted more intermittent rains in the upper and central regions of the country.

As per details, the department said that western winds will enter Pakistan from September 11 causing intermittent rainfall in most regions.

The meteorological department said that there is a possibility of rain in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan from today to September 14, while Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Faisalabad, Chitral Dir, Swat, Mansehra have the chance of rain.

More falls are also being predicted for Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, and Swabi.

On the other hand, thundershowers are expected in Bakhar, Leh, DG Khan, and Muzaffargarh during September 13-14, while heavy rain is also likely in some places.

Strong winds with thundershowers are likely to occur in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Thatta from September 10 to 14 and Lasbela, Kalat, and Khuzdar from September 13 and 14.

The Meteorological Department further said that there is a possibility of landslides in the hilly areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Guliyat, Murree and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the rains.

