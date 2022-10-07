Karachi to witness hot weather today that may continue few days

KARACHI: The city is to brace hot weather starting today to stay a few days with scorching heat nearing 40 degrees Celsius.

As per the details, the minimum temperature today was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to be recorded at 38 degrees Celsius.

The humidity in the air is 75% and the sea breezes have been suspended in Karachi. The wind is blowing from the northwest direction at a speed of 12 km per hour.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Met Department has forecast increased temperatures for this week and the winter to enter early the province from November.

This year, due to climate change, the country has suffered abnormal monsoon rains resulting in devastating floods in Pakistan that hit hard in most areas.

The floods have killed 1,700 people, eight million are displaced, and two million homes are devastated while the poverty rate is expected to rise between 2.5 and 4 percentage points.

