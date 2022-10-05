Advertisement
Weather update: Sindh likely to receive early winter

Weather update: Sindh likely to receive early winter

Weather update: Sindh likely to receive early winter

A winter evening in Karachi

  • Sindh is likely to experience early and extreme winter this year
  • The winter will start early (November) across Sindh
  • The weather is predicted to remain hot and humid during October
KARACHI: Winter season in Sindh is likely to fall early this year and the intensity of the cold might be more than the previous years.

As per details, the winter will start early (November) across Sindh and will hit the province will full force.

Meanwhile, the weather is predicted to remain hot and humid during October. Karachi is expected to remain clear during the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department has said that the minimum temperature in the metropolitan city was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature may reach 35 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department said that the southwest wind is blowing at a speed of 16 km per hour in the city, while the humidity in the air has been recorded at 85 percent.

On the other hand, the weather is expected to remain dry in most parts of the country and will be hot in the Southern and Central regions.

