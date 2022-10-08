Weather update: Temperature to remain hot, dry today in Karachi

The temperature in Karachi is to be hot and dry today

The mercury is expected to touch 38 degrees Celsius

Sea winds are still suspended in the city

Advertisement

KARACHI: The temperature in the metropolitan city is to be hot and dry today and the mercury is expected to touch 38 degrees Celsius.

Sea winds are still suspended in the city and a minimum temperature of 27.5 degree Celsius and a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius are expected to be recorded during this period.

The wind is currently blowing from the northwest direction at a speed of 16 km per hour. The meteorological department further says that the forecast will remain clear today, but there is no chance of rain.

Also Read Dengue Update: Balochistan reports 62 more cases QUETTA: The number of dengue cases continues to surge across Balochistan as...