Edition: English
  Karachi weather update: Daytime temperature to drop in coming days
Articles
Karachi weather update: Daytime temperature to drop in coming days

A winter evening in Karachi

  • Karachi recorded the lowest temperature as the mercury dropped to 14 degrees Celsius
  • The maximum expected temperature today is 28 degrees Celsius
  • The met department predicted that in the coming days the daytime temperature will also drop
KARACHI: The metropolitan city recorded the lowest temperature as the mercury dropped to 14 degrees Celsius last night.

The meteorological department has said that the maximum expected temperature today is 28 degrees Celsius while the humidity in the air is 70%.

The wind is blowing at the speech of 10 km/hour.

The met department predicted that in the coming days the daytime temperature will also drop and the severe winter will kick off from the first week of December.

In the morning hours, the citizens have been braving foggy conditions as the visibility dropped to 4 km.

On the other hand, due to the westerly winds, the air quality of Karachi has become poor and the city stands second among the list of most polluted cities in the world besides Lahore which is leading the chart.

The atmosphere of Lahore is dangerously hazardous to health. The amount of polluted dust in the air of Lahore is a record 457 particulate meters.

The amount of polluted air in Karachi is a record 204 particulate meters. 151 to 200 degrees of pollution is harmful to health.
Pollution from 201 to 300 degrees is extremely harmful to health. A rating greater than 301 indicates hazardous contamination,

