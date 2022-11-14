Winter rain and snowfall hits many areas in Pakistan turning weather chilly

Cold intensified in the regions after first downpour and snowfall

Country is likely to brave a severe winter this year, as predicted by the meteorological department

ISLAMABAD: The first rain and snowfall of the winter season turned the weather chilly in all major cities of Pakistan.

The meteorological department has said that after the winter rainfall, the weather turns cold and the temperature has dropped in many areas of the country.

Rain hits parts of Faisalabad and it’s surrounding intensifying the cold that will likely remain in the region for the next two days.

Meanwhile, intermittent rain hits Bahawal, Bhira, Sahiwal and Shahpur and the severity of cold has intensified in all these areas.

On the other hand, Peshawar is also experiencing a downpour which is being continued intermittently in the city and its neighbourhood dropping the mercury low.

Apart from this, the first snowfall of winter has started in Skardu and its adjoining areas. A new series of rain and snowfall has started in Swat as well, which has increased the severity of the cold.

Meanwhile, in Azad Kashmir, the first snowfall of the season started there and the rains are continuing intermittently in the plains increasing the cold and water levels in the canals.

