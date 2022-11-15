Advertisement
Weather will remain dry and cold in most parts of country

Weather will remain dry and cold in most parts of country

Articles
Weather will remain dry and cold in most parts of country
ISLAMABAD: Weather is likely to remain cold and dry across the country today.

As per the meteorological department, the weather will remain dry and cold in most parts of the country, however, there is a possibility of fog in some plain areas of Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

The Meteorological Department said that Karachi will remain sunny today, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 21 degrees Celsius today, and the maximum temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius.

The air humidity in the city was recorded at 67% while the northeast wind is blowing at a speed of 12 km per hour. On the other hand, Apart from this, the forecast will remain clear in the city today, while there is no chance of rain in the city for the next 24 hours.

The weather will remain dry in most of the districts of Sindh province, but light fog is also likely to fall in Sukkur and surrounding areas during the morning.

