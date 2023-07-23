Heavy rains in KP kill four, leave one injured

PDMA issued precautionary measures to all concerned institutions.

Rescue 1122 has been actively preparing for the monsoon season.

PMD predict more rains in Punjab ahead.

The recent heavy rain spell in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has resulted in unfortunate consequences, as reported by the Provincial Disaster Management.

Four individuals lost their lives, and one person was injured due to the inclement weather.

The floods and rains have caused partial damage to 67 houses and complete destruction of 7 houses across the province.

Specifically, 39 houses in Lower Chitral and 19 houses in Upper Chitral suffered partial damage due to flooding.

In response to the situation, the Relief Department has directed the District Administration, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, and other relevant institutions to remain on high alert.

Efforts have been initiated to provide relief materials to affected families in Chitral Upper, and a comprehensive damage assessment will be conducted once floodwaters recede in Lower Chitral.

To mitigate the impact of the floods, sensitive communities in Chitral Lower were already relocated to safer areas, and food supplies were provided to affected families.

Additionally, road clearance operations have been carried out in Dir Lower, with the restoration work ongoing.

The PDMA issued precautionary measures to all concerned institutions and district administrations regarding potential risks associated with rains, flash floods, urban flooding, and river overflow.

Rescue 1122 has been actively preparing for the monsoon season, conducting mock exercises, evacuation training, and search and rescue operations.

Boats were used to rescue people trapped in the Kabul River in Nowshera, and scuba diving searches were conducted as part of their comprehensive training program for security agencies, civil defense, schools, colleges, and local communities across the province.