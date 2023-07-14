Houston weather update: Hot and Sunny Conditions Prevail

Houston weather update – Houston residents can expect another scorching day as the city’s weather remains hot and mostly sunny. With temperatures reaching a high of 36°C, it is essential to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions to beat the heat. Although the air temperature may seem high, factors like humidity and the RealFeel® index give a more accurate representation of how it will actually feel outside.

The RealFeel® temperature, which takes into account factors like humidity, wind, and solar radiation, is estimated to be a sweltering 49°. This means that despite the air temperature being 36°C, it will feel significantly hotter due to the influence of other environmental elements. Even in the shade, the RealFeel Shade™ temperature is expected to be around 42°, further emphasizing the heatwave.

The Max UV Index for the day is at an extreme level of 11, indicating the potential for intense sun exposure. It is crucial to protect oneself from harmful UV rays by wearing sunscreen, sunglasses, and lightweight clothing that covers the skin. Seeking shade or avoiding outdoor activities during peak sunlight hours is highly recommended to minimize the risk of sunburn and heat-related illnesses.

The wind is expected to be light, blowing from the south-southwest at 5 km/h. While the wind gusts may reach up to 11 km/h, they are not strong enough to provide much relief from the heat. It’s advisable to seek air-conditioned environments or use fans to create a cooling breeze indoors.

The humidity level in Houston stands at 51%, indicating moderately humid conditions. Coupled with the high temperature, it can make the weather feel even more oppressive. Indoors, the humidity level remains the same, reaching an extremely humid 51%. It is essential to maintain proper ventilation and use dehumidifiers if necessary to create a more comfortable indoor environment.

The dew point, which represents the temperature at which the air becomes saturated and condensation occurs, is at 25°C. This means that the air is holding a considerable amount of moisture, contributing to the overall humidity and discomfort.

The atmospheric pressure is at 1014 mb and is decreasing. This drop in pressure could potentially indicate some weather changes in the coming days. It is advisable to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts for any developments.

Cloud cover is minimal at just 15%, allowing ample sunshine to bathe the city. With a visibility of 32 km, there are no major obstructions to hinder outdoor activities or travel.

The cloud ceiling, representing the height above ground level where clouds are present, stands at 10,200 m. This indicates that most of the cloud activity is occurring at higher altitudes, with little impact on the immediate weather conditions.

Houston residents should brace themselves for another scorching day with temperatures soaring to 36°C. Take necessary precautions to stay cool and protected from the sun’s rays. Stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during peak hours, and seek shade or air-conditioned environments when possible. Stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and heed any advisories or warnings issued by local authorities. Stay safe and beat the heat!