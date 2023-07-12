Houston weather update: Rainy and Mild Conditions Prevail

Houston weather update – Houston, Texas – As residents of the vibrant city of Houston step out of their homes today, they can expect a mild and rainy day ahead. The current temperature stands at 21°C, providing a relatively pleasant atmosphere despite the precipitation. Houstonians are advised to keep an umbrella handy as rain showers are expected to continue throughout the day.

The RealFeel® temperature, which takes into account factors such as humidity and wind, is recorded at 20°C. However, in shaded areas, the RealFeel Shade™ temperature drops slightly to 19°C. These readings indicate that although the temperature is comfortable, the presence of rain and moisture might contribute to a cooler perception.

With a low UV index of 1, the sun’s intensity is relatively weak, minimizing the risk of sunburn and overexposure. Nevertheless, it is still recommended to apply sunscreen for added protection against harmful UV rays.

The wind in Houston is currently blowing from the southwest at a gentle speed of 5 km/h. While there may be occasional gusts reaching 12 km/h, the overall breeze remains mild and soothing. This light wind flow contributes to the city’s overall comfort level.

Houston is experiencing high humidity levels, with the current reading at 93%. This indicates a very humid environment, which might make the weather feel warmer and potentially uncomfortable for some individuals. It is advisable to stay hydrated and find ways to keep cool during these conditions.

Indoor humidity mirrors the outdoor conditions at 93%, further emphasizing the presence of humidity throughout the city. Houstonians should consider utilizing dehumidifiers or air conditioning systems to maintain a comfortable indoor environment.

The dew point, a measure of atmospheric moisture, is recorded at 20°C. This value indicates the temperature at which the air becomes saturated, leading to the formation of dew and potentially contributing to the perception of humidity.

The atmospheric pressure remains relatively stable, with a reading of 1010 mb. This steady pressure indicates a lack of significant weather disturbances or rapid changes in weather patterns.

Cloud cover is currently at 100%, meaning that the sky is mostly obscured by clouds. As a result, sunlight may be limited, contributing to the cooler temperatures and reducing visibility. The current visibility stands at 5 km, which suggests a moderate level of visual clarity.

The cloud ceiling, which represents the lowest level of clouds in the sky, is reported at 600 meters. This low cloud ceiling indicates that clouds are relatively close to the ground, potentially reducing visibility and creating a gloomy atmosphere.

In conclusion, Houston is experiencing a rainy day with mild temperatures. The current weather conditions provide respite from the scorching heat that the city often experiences. As Houstonians go about their daily activities, they should be prepared for wet conditions and cooler temperatures. Carrying an umbrella, wearing weather-appropriate clothing, and staying hydrated will help ensure a comfortable and enjoyable day despite the rain.

