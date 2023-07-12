Hyderabad Weather Update: Mostly Cloudy with High Temperatures

Hyderabad to experience mostly cloudy conditions with high temperatures.

Feels like temperature, Around 44°C (111°F) with moderate humidity of 43%.

No precipitation expected, but UV index is high at 7.

The weather in Hyderabad is currently experiencing mostly cloudy conditions with high temperatures. The temperature range for Thursday, July 13, is expected to be between 38°C (100°F) as the maximum and 29°C (84°F) as the minimum.

The day will be characterized by cloud cover, providing some relief from direct sunlight. However, it will still be hot and humid, with the “feels like” temperature reaching around 44°C (111°F). The wind is blowing at a speed of 35 km/h in an upward direction.

The humidity level is around 43%, indicating moderate moisture in the air. The chance of precipitation is currently at 0%, meaning there is no expectation of rainfall during this time.

The UV index is measured at 7, which is considered high. Therefore, it is advisable to take precautions against direct exposure to the sun, such as wearing sunscreen, protective clothing, and staying hydrated.

The sun is expected to rise at 05:44 AM and set at 07:20 PM, providing daylight for outdoor activities.

Residents and visitors in Hyderabad should be prepared for mostly cloudy conditions and hot temperatures throughout the day. It is essential to stay hydrated, seek shade when needed, and protect oneself from the sun’s rays to ensure comfort and well-being.

