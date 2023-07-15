Islamabad Rain Forecast: Hot and Humid Conditions with Rainfall Expected in Upper Regions

Pakistan to experience hot and humid weather in the coming days.

Possibility of rain, wind, and thundershowers in various regions on Saturday evening/night.

Relief from heat with rainfall in certain areas, followed by high humidity.

Advertisement

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted predominantly hot and humid weather for the plains of Pakistan over the next few days.

According to the current weather pattern, monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are entering the upper regions of Pakistan, while an westerly wave is affecting the upper parts of the country.

As a result of these weather conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next few days.

However, on Saturday evening/night, there is a possibility of rain, wind, and thundershowers in upper Punjab, Islamabad, the Pothohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and northeast Balochistan. Heavy rainfall is also anticipated in isolated areas of Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

On Sunday, there is a chance of rain, wind, and thundershowers in Kashmir, the Pothohar region, Islamabad, northeast/east Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of the Pothohar region, Kashmir, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this period.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, most parts of the country experienced hot and humid weather.

Advertisement

Dalbandin recorded the highest temperature in the country, reaching as high as 46 degrees Celsius. Nokkundi registered a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius.

However, rain, wind, and thundershowers, along with isolated heavy rainfall, occurred in the Pothohar region, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and northeast Balochistan.

The rainfall and strong winds provided much-needed relief to people suffering from the heat. However, the relief was short-lived as high humidity returned after the rain stopped, making the weather muggy and causing people to sweat profusely.

Rainfall measurements in millimeters were recorded as follows:

Punjab: Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 79, Kacheri 62, Chaklala 39), Islamabad (Z/P 57, Bokra 39, Saidpur 26, A/P 19, Golra 06), Attock, Sialkot (A/P) 06, Gujrat 03, Murree, Chakwal 02, and Narowal 01.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar (City 52, Bacha Khan A/P 37), Kakul 20, Dir (Upper 08, Lower 05), Cherat 08, Balakot 02, and Mardan 01.

Advertisement

Kashmir: Rawalakot 28, Kotli 20, Garhidupatta 01.

Balochistan: Khuzdar 01.

Also Read Weather Update: Rain and Thunderstorms Predicted in Different Areas of the Country Rain, thunderstorms expected in multiple regions. Monsoon currents and westerly wave affecting...