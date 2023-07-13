Islamabad Rain Update: Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Expected in the region

PMD has announced that the country will experience widespread rainfall over the next 4-5 days.

Islamabad to experience rain, wind and thunderstorm with heavy downpours until July 17.

The general public is advised to seek safe shelter during windstorms and heavy rains.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has announced that the country will experience widespread rainfall over the next 4-5 days. The current weather conditions are characterized by monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea, which are continuously moving towards the upper and central parts of Pakistan. This pattern is expected to continue in the coming days. Additionally, a westerly wave is predicted to enter the upper regions of the country on Friday evening or night.

Due to these weather conditions, regions such as Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several others are likely to experience rain, wind, and thunderstorms with heavy downpours until July 17, although there may be occasional breaks. Similar weather conditions are expected in Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Peshawar, Faisalabad, and other areas from the evening/night of July 13 until July 17 with occasional interruptions.

Furthermore, Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Multan, and other areas are expected to receive rain and wind from July 14 in the evening/night until July 16. The Met Office has issued a warning of potential urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore between July 14 and July 17. There is also a risk of landslides in vulnerable areas such as Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, and hilly regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this period.

Farmers are advised to consider the weather forecast when planning their activities, and tourists and travelers are urged to exercise caution during this wet spell. Loose structures like electric poles and solar panels may be damaged by high-velocity winds. The general public is advised to seek safe shelter during windstorms and heavy rains.

In related news, the plains of Pakistan received varying degrees of rainfall on Thursday, bringing relief to people who had been enduring hot and humid weather. Prior to the onset of the wet spell, muggy weather conditions were causing difficulties for the population. Dadu, Dalbandin, and Nokkundi recorded the highest temperatures in the country, reaching up to 45 degrees Celsius.

