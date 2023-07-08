Islamabad Weather Update: Forecast for Weather Conditions in Islamabad

Meteorological Department forecasts rain and thunderstorms across Pakistan.

Monsoon incursions from the Bay of Bengal and a westerly wave impact the country’s weather.

Heavy falls expected in specific regions, while urban flooding and landslides are possible in certain areas.

Advertisement

Islamabad: The Meteorological Department has predicted an increase in rain, wind, and thundershowers throughout Pakistan in the coming days. According to the synoptic situation, monsoon incursions from the Bay of Bengal are affecting most parts of the country, while a westerly wave is impacting the upper and central regions.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, rain, wind, and thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, North East Punjab, North East Balochistan, and Sindh on Saturday evening and night. Some areas, including Northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Kashmir, and Central/Lower Sindh, may experience isolated heavy falls during this period.

On Sunday, more rain, wind, and thundershowers are anticipated in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, North East Punjab, and Lower Sindh. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Northeast Punjab, Potohar region, and Kashmir during this time.

The heavy rainfall could lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas of Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Okara. Additionally, landslides are a potential risk in vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and hilly regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on July 8.

Flash floods are possible in hill torrents and local nullahs of Kashmir, Dera Ghazi Khan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan, Zhob, Loralai, Qilla Saifullah, and Musa Khel during this period.

Recent rain, wind, and thundershowers have already occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, north Balochistan, and lower Sindh, resulting in varied rainfall levels across different areas.

Advertisement

While Sibbi in Balochistan received 78mm of rain, Kasur in Punjab recorded 125mm, and Chhor in Sindh received 57mm. Other regions, including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also experienced rainfall in varying amounts.

Turbat recorded the highest temperature in the country, reaching a scorching 44°C, while Shaheed Benazirabad and Sibbi registered a maximum temperature of 42°C.

Also Read Lahore Rain Update: Forecast Predicts More Rainfall in Lahore and Punjab More monsoon rains forecasted for Lahore and parts of the province. Heavy...