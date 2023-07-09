Islamabad Weather Update: Late Night Thunderstorms Expected

Late night thunderstorms expected in Islamabad, with a 50% chance of rain.

Temperature to remain at 23°C, with east winds diminishing to 5-10 km/h.

Moonrise at 23:39, creating a waning gibbous phase in the sky.

As the week progresses, Islamabad’s weather is set to bring a change with the possibility of late night thunderstorms. In this article, we will provide you with a detailed update on the current weather conditions in Islamabad and a forecast for Sunday night.

As of Sunday night, the temperature in Islamabad stands at a comfortable 23 degrees Celsius. The humidity level is at 82%, creating a slightly muggy atmosphere. The winds are blowing from the east at a speed of 28 km/h, providing a slight breeze across the city.

Late night in Islamabad, residents can expect a change in weather as thunderstorms roll in. The temperature is expected to remain steady at a low of 23ºC, ensuring a cool and pleasant night. The east winds, which are currently blowing at 15 to 30 km/h, will gradually diminish to 5 to 10 km/h, creating a calm and peaceful ambiance.

The chance of rain during the late night hours is estimated to be around 50%. The thunderstorms may bring moderate to heavy rainfall, refreshing the city and providing relief from the recent dry spell. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions and stay indoors during the thunderstorms.

In terms of atmospheric conditions, the UV index for Sunday stands at 0 out of 11, indicating low to no risk of harmful UV exposure during the night. The moon will rise at 23:39, illuminating the sky with a waning gibbous phase. The moon will set at 11:27, transitioning the night into the early hours of Monday.

With late night thunderstorms expected, Islamabad’s weather forecast promises a refreshing change. As always, it is essential to stay updated with any weather alerts and take appropriate measures to ensure personal safety. Stay tuned for further weather updates as the week progresses.

