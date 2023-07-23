Islamabad Weather Update: Scattered Rainfall Brings Relief from Heat but Disrupts Daily Life

Punjab witnessed scattered rainfall on Sunday.

Punjab witnessed scattered rainfall on Sunday, offering respite from the heat and maintaining a pleasant temperature. However, the varying intensity of the rain caused disruptions in daily life, particularly in urban areas, where inundation became a significant issue. Waterlogged roads posed challenges for motorists and pedestrians, leading to traffic congestion and power outages in some regions.

The catchment areas received substantial rainfall, resulting in increased water flow in major rivers and their tributaries. The recorded rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours in specific regions is as follows: Murree 76, Kot Addu 59, Islamabad (Bokra 29, Z/P 28, Saidpur, Golra 16, A/P 11), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 29, Shamsabad 24), Bhakkar 19, Bahawalpur (A/P 18, City 08), Chakwal 12, Layyah and Khan Pur 05 each, Rahim Yar Khan 03, and Multan (City) 01.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), intermittent rainfall is expected to persist until July 29. The current weather situation is influenced by monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal, and an impact of a westerly trough in the upper regions of the country, likely to continue for the next few days.

Anticipate rain, wind, and thundershowers in various areas on Sunday evening and night, including Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, and Faisalabad.

Similar weather conditions are predicted for Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan during this period. Certain areas, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Okara, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Murree, and Galliyat, might experience heavy rainfall during this time.

It is crucial to exercise caution as heavy rainfall could lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas and flash flooding in local nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan. These weather conditions are expected to persist on Monday in the mentioned regions.

