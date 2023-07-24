Karachi Rain Update: Cloudy weather hint drizzle for Karachi

Today’s minimum temperature is record to be 28 degree Celsius.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reported 12 rain related deaths across Sindh out of which eight reported from Tharparker and four from Badin.

The report issed by PDMA on loss of life and property caused by the recent monsoon rains stated that 133 people have lost their lives across the country since June 25.

The highest number of deaths was reported in Punjab at 65, while 35 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and six from Balochistan.

A total of 215 people were injured across the country due to the recent rains.

Besides, a total of 368 houses were damaged across the country along with a loss of 245 cattle in heavy rains.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday said heavy rain was expected in Karachi on Monday as well, Bol News reported.

Intermittent light rain may also happen in the metropolis and then the raining system would leave the city on July 25.

Today’s minimum temperature is record to be 28 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature today will be 38 degrees Celsius. The humidity in the air was recorded at 75 per cent. The west wind is blowing at a speed of 12 km per hour in the city, the met department said.

The highest rainfall in the city last day was recorded in Surjani town, 20 mm and the lowest at Jinnah Terminal, 0.2 mm.

Rain and wind with thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are likely to occur in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast and south Balochistan and Sindh during the forecast period.