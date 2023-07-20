Karachi Rain Update: Heavy Rain Started in Karachi

Karachi Rain Update – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a warning about heavy rainfall across the country, with special attention to Karachi and other areas in Sindh.

The onset of monsoon winds in eastern Sindh has been associated with a novel weather pattern, raising concerns about potential intense rainfall that may result in floods and pose risks to susceptible properties.

The fresh round of monsoon rains continues to affect various parts of the country sporadically.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in Karachi and other regions in Sindh from 21st to 23rd July.

However, The situation in Punjab is expected to improve, with the monsoon rains potentially subsiding in the coming days.

Advertisement

However, authorities are closely monitoring the weather conditions for any changes.

Rain and wind-thundershowers with the possibility of heavy precipitation are predicted in various regions of Pakistan, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur. Similarly, Gilgit Baltistan areas such as Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar, along with Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, are also expected to experience similar weather conditions. Given the forecast, the public is urged to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. The heavy rainfall may be accompanied by strong winds and gales, which could raise the chances of property damage and disturbances to everyday activities. Advertisement