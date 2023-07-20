Karachi Rain Update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Karachi

Met Office issues fresh alert of new monsoon spell.

Heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms expected in Karachi, other parts of Sindh from 21st to 23rd July.

The public is urged to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday issued a warning about heavy rainfall across the country, with special attention to Karachi and other areas in Sindh

The entry of monsoon winds into eastern Sindh has been linked to a new weather system, indicating the possibility of heavy downpours that could lead to flooding and damage to vulnerable properties.

The fresh round of monsoon rains continues to affect various parts of the country sporadically.

The weather department has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning in Karachi and other regions in Sindh from 21st to 23rd July.

The situation in Punjab is expected to improve, with the monsoon rains potentially subsiding in the coming days.

However, authorities are closely monitoring the weather conditions for any changes.

Other parts of Pakistan, including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur, as well as Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, are also expected to experience rain and wind-thundershowers with the potential for heavy falls.

Strong winds and gales may accompany the heavy rainfall, increasing the risk of property damage and disruptions to daily life.