Karachi Rain Update: More Rains Expected, PMD Warns of Urban Flooding

Karachi and other parts of Sindh experienced varying levels of rainfall on Thursday, and more rainy weather is anticipated in the coming days, according to experts.

The overcast conditions, accompanied by strong winds and showers, have brought about a pleasant change in the weather by reducing temperatures across the province.

Within the last 24 hours, upper/southeast Sindh witnessed rain-wind/thundershowers.

Rainfall recorded in Sindh: Chhor 36, Sukkur 13, Dadu and Mithi 07 each, Khairpur and Mohenjo Daro 03 each, Larkana and Rohri 02 each.

The synoptic situation indicates that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are affecting most parts of the country, while a westerly wave is impacting the upper regions.

Due to these weather conditions, rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in several areas, including Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Padidan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor, Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, and Karachi on Thursday night.

During this period, heavy falls might occur in certain places like Tharparkar, Umer Kot, Sanghar, and Mirpurkhas.

On Friday, a similar scenario is expected, with rain-wind/thundershowers anticipated in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Padidan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, and Karachi.

Some areas, including Umer Kot, Chhor, Sanghar, and Tharparkar, may experience heavy falls during this period.

Sukkur, Larkana, and Jacobabad are likely to witness rain/wind-thundershowers till July 21 with occasional breaks.

From July 22, dust-thunderstorm/rains with isolated heavy falls are predicted in districts like Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, and Karachi, with occasional gaps.

Likewise, from July 23, districts including Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Dadu may encounter dust-thunderstorm/rains with isolated heavy falls.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning about the possibility of heavy rains causing urban flooding in low-lying areas.

Loose structures such as electric poles and solar panels may be damaged due to dust storms and wind-thunderstorms.

The PMD has urged farmers to consider the weather forecast while planning their activities.

