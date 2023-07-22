PMD warns of heavy rains in Karachi today

Warning issued for including urban flooding in certain areas.

The hottest place in the province was Dadu.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that parts of the Sindh province, including Karachi, will experience additional rainfall of different strengths in the coming days.

On Friday, some areas of Sindh, including the port city of Karachi, received light to moderate rains, which brought relief from the humid conditions.

The weather became pleasant due to overcast skies, strong winds, and rainfall, resulting in a noticeable drop in temperature.

However, this wet spell also caused some disruptions to daily life, as urban flooding occurred in Badin and other parts of Sindh.

The wet conditions led to traffic congestion and frequent electricity outages in various areas of the province. In certain parts of Sindh, heavy falls were recorded during rain-wind/thundershowers.

The hottest place in the province was Dadu, with temperatures reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius. In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius, with a relative humidity of 79 percent in the morning.

The forecast suggests that the maximum temperature in Karachi will remain in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius over the next couple of days.

The synoptic situation indicates that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating most parts of the country, while a westerly wave is affecting the upper and western regions.

The expected areas for rain-wind/thundershower on Friday evening/night include Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Padidan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, and Karachi.

Heavy falls may occur in some places like Umer Kot, Chhor, Sanghar, and Tharparkar during this period.

On Saturday, similar weather conditions are anticipated in the same areas, with a chance of rain-wind/thundershower and possible heavy falls in Umer Kot, Chhor, Sanghar, and Tharparkar.