Karachi rain update: Rain, thunderstorm forecast in City

As of today, the temperature in Karachi stands at a comfortable 31°C, making it an ideal day to enjoy outdoor activities. However, the weather is described as “mostly cloudy,” indicating the presence of a fair amount of cloud cover. This cloud cover provides some respite from the scorching sun, preventing the temperature from rising further. The RealFeel® temperature, which takes into account factors like humidity and wind, is recorded at 34°, giving us a more accurate sense of how the weather feels to the human body.

Speaking of humidity, Karachi is notorious for its high levels of moisture in the air. The current humidity level is at 65%, classified as “extremely humid.” This high humidity can make the air feel heavier and can contribute to a sticky and uncomfortable sensation, especially for those engaging in physical activities outdoors. It is important to stay hydrated and seek shade during such conditions to prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

The wind in Karachi is blowing from the west-southwest (WSW) at a speed of 26 km/h. This moderate wind helps in reducing the perceived temperature, providing a pleasant breeze throughout the city. However, it’s worth noting that wind gusts are also recorded at the same speed of 26 km/h, which might add a touch of unpredictability to the weather conditions.

The Dew Point, which measures the temperature at which air becomes saturated and dew forms, is currently at 24°C. This indicates that the air is relatively moist and can result in condensation on surfaces during the evening and early morning hours. Residents might notice a thin layer of dew on their cars or other exposed objects outdoors.

The atmospheric pressure in Karachi is recorded at 1001 mb, indicating a stable weather pattern. While fluctuations in atmospheric pressure can sometimes herald changes in weather, the current reading suggests a steady and consistent climate.

Cloud cover plays a significant role in Karachi’s weather, with today’s coverage reaching 88%. The clouds provide relief from direct sunlight, casting shadows over the city and creating a cooler ambiance. However, it’s worth noting that dense cloud cover can reduce visibility and even affect air travel in extreme cases.

Speaking of visibility, it is currently measured at 5 km, which is relatively good for a city like Karachi. Visibility is an essential factor for transportation and outdoor activities, ensuring safety and ease of navigation. While the current reading is decent, it’s important to remain cautious while driving or engaging in outdoor sports due to possible reduced visibility.

Lastly, the cloud ceiling in Karachi stands at 700 m, indicating the height at which clouds are situated in the atmosphere. A lower cloud ceiling means that clouds are closer to the ground, contributing to the cloudy and overcast conditions experienced in the city.