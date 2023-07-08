Karachi Rain Update: Rainfall expected in Karachi until July 10 as death toll rises nationwide

In Karachi Moderate rainfall is expected on Sunday, with intermittent rain tonight.

The NDMA has also indicated that thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected in Karachi.

Precautions: Authorities advised to plan for urban flooding, landslides, and swift response.

Karachi is set to experience moderate rainfall on Sunday, according to weather experts. Today, several areas in the city, including Gulshan-e-Maymar, Surjani Town, Malir, Gushan-e-Iqbal, North Nazimabad, North Karachi, and Federal B area, received moderate to heavy rainfall. He stated that intermittent rain is expected tonight, with the possibility of moderate rainfall in certain areas tomorrow.

The rainy conditions are projected to persist in Karachi until Monday, July 10. In unfortunate news, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported nine fatalities and eight injuries across the country from rain-related incidents, with Punjab being the most affected region due to electrocution and building collapses.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning stating that there is a potential for severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in north/northeastern Punjab, including cities like Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal. The forecast indicates high or very high river flows in Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej, and their associated Nullahs such as Bhimber, Aik, Deg, Palkhu, and Basanter.

According to the NDMA, these weather conditions may lead to urban flooding in municipal areas and landslides in hilly regions. The authorities are urging residents and relevant authorities to stay alert and take necessary precautions to minimize the risks posed by these potential hazards.

Northeastern Balochistan, including Sibbi, Zhob, Kohlu, Qila Saifullah, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Loralai, Dera Bugti, and Lasbela, along with parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such as Bannu, DI Khan, Malam Jabba, and Balakot, are also likely to experience thunderstorms and rainfall.

In light of these forecasts, the NDMA has advised city and district administrations to establish contingency traffic plans for areas prone to flooding in urban centers. This includes arrangements for swift de-watering operations in flooded underpasses. The district administration is further advised to complete stock-taking, reconnaissance, and public awareness efforts in vulnerable areas, with special attention to Marala Headworks on River Chenab and Jassar on River Ravi, which may experience flood flows until July 20.

The NDMA has emphasized the importance of rescue services and leading NGOs ensuring the presence of personnel in the indicated areas. They have also called for proactive coordination among all stakeholders to ensure a prompt and efficient response to any potential emergencies or challenges arising from the weather conditions. These guidelines aim to enhance preparedness and mitigate risks in the face of anticipated thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across the mentioned regions.

