Karachi rain update: Rains predicted for Karachi

Karachi rain update – Met Office has predicted showers of varying intensities for parts of the southeastern province including the provincial capital Karachi for the next couple of days.

According to the latest advisory from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the monsoon currents originating from the Arabian Sea have moved into the upper and central regions of Pakistan. As a result, Karachi and other areas are expected to experience heavy rainfall. Additionally, a westerly wave is predicted to enter the northern parts of the country during the upcoming weekend.

The temperature in Karachi will range between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius in the next few days. Officials have cautioned about the possibility of urban flooding due to the anticipated rainfall.

PMD said high velocity winds could cause damage to dilapidated structures and it urged masses to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, and Mirpur Khas until July 16th.

