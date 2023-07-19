Karachi Rain Update: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Forecasted in the Coming Days

Sindh experienced scattered rains on Wednesday, bringing relief from the heat as experts predict the wet weather to persist in the coming days. Overcast conditions and scattered showers contributed to a pleasant atmosphere by reducing temperatures across various parts of the province, including the port city.

The synoptic situation reveals that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are affecting most areas of the country. Consequently, rain, wind, and thundershowers are anticipated in several regions.

On Wednesday evening/night, areas such as Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mithi, Padidan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Khairpur, and their neighboring regions are expected to experience rain, wind, and thundershowers.

Thursday will bring rain, wind, and thundershowers to Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Padidan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, and Karachi. Tharparkar may witness isolated heavy falls during this period.

Sukkur, Larkana, and Jacobabad are likely to experience rain, wind, and thundershowers until July 21, with intermittent breaks.

The districts of Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Dadu can expect dust storms, thunderstorms, and rains with isolated heavy falls until July 23.

From July 20 to July 22, districts such as Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, and Karachi may also witness dust storms, thunderstorms, and rains with occasional breaks.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a warning about the possibility of urban flooding in low-lying areas due to heavy rains. Loose structures like electric poles and solar panels are at risk of damage from dust storms and wind-thunderstorms.

Farmers are advised by the PMD to plan their activities in accordance with the weather forecast.

