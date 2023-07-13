Karachi rain update: Significant rains forecast for Karachi

Karachi rain update – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has released a weather forecast for the upcoming week, indicating that different areas of Sindh, including Karachi, will experience different levels of rainfall. While this precipitation is expected to provide relief from the intense heat, it may also present certain difficulties.

PMD reports that the monsoon winds originating from the Arabian Sea are currently moving towards the upper and central regions of Pakistan. As we approach July 14th, the strength of these monsoon winds is anticipated to rise, coinciding with a westerly wave in the northern areas of the country.

Due to the prevailing weather conditions, a number of cities in Sindh, such as Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, and Mirpur Khas, are expected to receive rainfall, strong winds, and thunderstorms. Certain regions may even encounter substantial precipitation starting from the evening or night of July 14 and lasting until July 16.

In Karachi, the weather forecast predicts a mix of clouds and rain throughout this period. The city is expected to experience temperatures ranging from 35 to 38 degrees Celsius in the next three days. However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned about the potential for urban flooding in low-lying areas due to the expected heavy rain. Furthermore, there is a risk of damage to unstable structures like electric poles and solar panels due to dust storms and wind-thunderstorms.

To ensure safety, the general public advised to seek secure places during strong winds and heavy rains. Farmers also encouraged to take into account the weather forecast when planning their agricultural activities.