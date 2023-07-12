Karachi Rain Update: Varying Intensities of Rainfall Expected in Karachi This Week

PMD forecasts varying intensities of rainfall for parts of Sindh, including Karachi, this week.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted varying intensities of rainfall in parts of Sindh, including Karachi, throughout the current week. According to the PMD, monsoon currents originating from the Arabian Sea are currently penetrating the upper and central regions of Pakistan, with their intensity expected to increase on July 14. In addition, a westerly wave is present in the northern parts of the country.

As a result of these weather conditions, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, and Mirpur Khas are expected to experience rain, wind, and thundershowers, including a few heavy falls, from the evening/night of July 14 until July 16.

The PMD has also forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rains for Karachi during this period. The maximum temperature in Karachi is expected to range between 35-38 degrees Celsius over the next three days. The PMD has warned that the downpour could lead to urban flooding in low-lying areas, and loose structures like electric poles and solar panels may be damaged by dust storms and wind-thunderstorms.

The general public is advised to seek safe places during strong winds and heavy rains, while farmers are urged to consider the weather forecast when planning their activities. Meanwhile, most parts of the province, including Karachi, experienced hot and humid weather on Wednesday. Dadu and Rohri were the hottest places in the province, with temperatures rising as high as 45 degrees Celsius.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature recorded was 35 degrees Celsius, with an evening relative humidity of 65 percent. The PMD has forecast that the prevailing harsh weather conditions will persist in Sindh, including Karachi, for the next 24 hours. A wet spell is expected to begin on Friday, continuing with occasional breaks until Sunday.

